Angry Nigerians took to the office of the European Union (EU) in Abuja over the Observer Mission report on the 2023 poll

The protesters under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society Organization and Political Parties for Good Governance maintained that the election that produced Bola Tinubu was transparent

They maintained election is not perfect anywhere in the world, but the EU report is capable of causing violence in the country

The members of the Coalition of Civil Society Organization and Political Parties for Good Governance (CCSOPPGG) on Thursday, July 6, stormed the office of the European Union (EU) in Abuja over the report on the last general election submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The angry Nigerians with their placards, condemned the EU's report on the 2023 election, describing it as an attempt to plunge Nigeria into chaos, Vanguard reported.

Angry Nigerians reject EU's report on 2023 polls

The protesters specifically faulted the report of the European Union Election Observation Mission EU EOM to Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, which rated the polls as generally falling short of acceptable global standards.

Addressing some EU officials during the demonstration, Lillian Ogbole, CCSOPPGG leader, said though elections are not perfect anywhere in the world, the election that produced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was “transparent,” The Cable reported.

Ogbole said the EU report could trigger chaos, adding that the country’s sovereignty and security are at stake.

President Tinubu’s camp hits EU again over Observers' report on 2023 election

Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in the 2023 election, on Wednesday, July 5, criticised the European Union Observer Mission (EUOM's) 2023 general elections report.

In a series of tweets on his verified handle, Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said it is "very disappointing and unfortunate" for the EU observers to have linked him to fake news during the last general elections.

In a fresh rebuttal, the Delta-born politician accused the EU of “taking sides”.

FG rejects EU mission's report on 2023 elections, gives reason

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government rejected the final report of the European Union (EU) election observation mission in Nigeria on the 2023 polls.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday, July 2, by Dele Alake, special adviser to the president on special duties, communications and strategy.

