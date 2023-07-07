The Supreme Court has given a final ruling in the ongoing appeal against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori

The appeal is seeking the disqualification of the governor for alleged forgery of academic credentials tendered to the electoral body

The Supreme Court, on Friday, July 7, ruled in favour of Governor Sherrif, affirming the judgment of the high court and appeal court

FCT, Abuja - A suit seeking the disqualification of the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

This verdict was given by a five-member panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro on Friday, July 7, in Abuja, The Nation reported.

The plaintiff, Ikie Aghwarianovwe, accused the governor of tendering false academic qualifications and date of birth to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the apex court, Aghwarianovwe and his legal team could not convincingly show that the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts were pervase.

Supreme Court ruling against Aghwarianovwe

In its ruling, the apex upheld the initial judgements of the Court of Appeal, Asaba division, and the Federal High Court, Asaba division.

As reported by ThisDay, Justice Jauro said:

“After a very detailed consideration of every argument of all the parties on the various issues raised, I find that no matter how the instant appeal is viewed it is bound to fail.

“There is no saving grace for it. Right from the grounds of appeal, to the prominent issue of jurisdiction and now to the merit itself, the appeal was dead on arrival, with zero chance of success.

“Flowing from the foregoing, I find no merit in the instant appeal. I dismiss same.”

Meanwhile, the appeal court awarded the sum of N6 million against the appellant, to be paid at N3m each for the first and second respondents – PDP and Oborevwori.

Other members of the panel -Justices Mohammed Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Tijani Abubakar, and Agim – agreed with the lead judgment.

Source: Legit.ng