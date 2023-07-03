Phrank Shuaibu, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has lauded the post-election report of the European Union (EU)

Shuaibu, in a statement issued on Sunday, June 2, also slammed the federal government for berating the report

He urged the United States and the United Kingdom to hasten their process of a visa ban on perpetrators of electoral fraud and disruptors of democracy

FCT, Abuja - A few hours after the federal government had criticised the post-election findings of the European Union (EU) electoral observer team, Phrank Shuaibu, the special assistant on public communication to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bannerman, Atiku Abubakar hailed the report of the foreign observers.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, June 2, Shuaibu slammed President Tinubu and his cohorts for criticising the report of the EU.

The federal government of Nigeria rejected the post-election report of the EU election observers describing it as a poorly-done desk job. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated that the election had no ounce of credibility, referencing the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain why it did not upload the election results.

Shuaibu said:

“Even primary school children who did not vote know that INEC failed woefully and that Tinubu rigged the last election.

“The Presidential election held on February 25, 2023 and yet as of July 2, 2023, the result of the Presidential election has not been fully uploaded. This is despite the fact that this election was the most expensive in the history of West Africa.

“How can an election in which the full results have not been fully uploaded after nearly five months be described as credible by any sane human being?”

Shaibu slams Alake's submission on EU's report

Shaibu described Alake’s nonsensical claim that the EU was a meddlesome interloper for discrediting the poll.

He said it was hypocritical of the Nigerian government to receive millions of dollars from the EU as election fund and then turn around to claim that the EU has no right to comment on the election.

He said:

“The EU said in September last year that it budgeted 39 million euros for Nigeria’s 2023 election. Most of the funding went to INEC as election support.

“The EU not only provided training for INEC staff but also donated equipment only for INEC to conduct a shambolic poll. So why would Alake claim that the EU has no right to speak when it was the largest single donor to INEC?"

He further referenced the outcome of the presidential polls in Rivers state as a pointer that the election lacked credibility, as claimed by the federal government and INEC.

As contained in the statement, Atiku's spokesperson disclosed plans to reward the ex-governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, with a ministerial appointment for his role in ensuring Tinubu's victory in the Niger Delta state.

Shuaibu said:

“Tinubu is now on the verge of appointing Wike as a minister as a reward for that disgraceful election. What a shame. And this is the character who claimed to have fought for the actualisation of June 12?”

Electoral malpractice: US, UK urged to speed up visa ban process

Meanwhile, Shuaib has appealed to the United States and the United Kingdom to hasten its visa ban process on perpetrators of electoral fraud and violence in the last general election.

He, however, appealed that the faces and names of these offenders should be made public.

Shuaibu said that members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (AP) and staff of INEC enlisted for the visa ban should be made known to the public.

