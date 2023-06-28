FCT, Abuja - In another aftermath review of the 2023 general election, the European Union (EU) said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) election had no ounce of transparency and trust.

As reported by Daily Trust, the EU gave this submission in Abuja on Tuesday, June 27, at the release of its final post-election report, where it scored INEC low in the conduct of the general election.

The European Union Election Observation Mission presented its final report with 23 recommendations; the EU stands ready to support Nigeria in its implementation. Photo Credit: @EUinNigeria

The EU said the election lacked an inclusive democratic process, blaming it on the shortcomings of the electoral laws and administration of the electoral body that damaged public trust and confidence.

The EU report reads:

“The widely welcomed Electoral Act 2022 (the 2022 Act) introduced measures aimed at building stakeholder trust.

"However, the Act’s first test in a general election revealed crucial gaps in terms of INEC’s accountability and transparency, proved to be insufficiently elaborated, and lacked clear provisions for timely and efficient implementation.

“Weak points include a lack of INEC independent structures and capacities to enforce sanctions for electoral offences and breaches of campaign finance rules."

EU questions selection process of INEC leadership

The EU report also noted that the selection of INEC leadership at the federal and state levels does not depict true democracy which in turn deteriorated the entire process.

It was also gathered that in the buildup to the election, there were a lot of doubts about INEC's ability to run a transparent poll.

The EU report says:

“ Closer to the polls some started to doubt INEC’s administrative and operational efficiency and in-house capacity.

"Public confidence gradually decreased and was severely damaged on 25 February due to its operational failures and lack of transparency.

“While some corrective measures introduced before the 18 March elections were effective, overall trust was not restored.”

