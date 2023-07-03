An aide to PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the Europen Union's report regarding the 2023 general election

In a statement, Phrank Shaibu revealed how the EU funded the nation's last elections and what happened during the poll

The PDP member noted further that the federal got 39million Euros from the EU as funding for the 2023 polls; hence their verdict the election was rigged stands

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has revealed what played out between the European Union and the Federal Government during the 2023 general elections.

The PDP member disclosed that the FG got N39 million Euros from the EU as support funds for the poll and urged the federal government to accept the mission's final report on the poll.

Atiku's aide said the EU funded the 2023 general elections with 39 million Euros. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

"EU gave FG 39million Euros to fund 2023 poll" - Atiku'a aide

In a tweet shared on his Twitter page on Monday, July 3rd, Shaibu urged the government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to accept the EU's report which noted the election the 2023 presidential election was rigged.

The tweet by Legit.ng reads thus:

"FG got 39million Euros from EU as funding for 2023 election...EU report says the election was rigged and FG is calling EU meddlesome interloper after collecting 39m euros..u know u rigged. We won't beat u...we are in court. Just agree ...There is honour even among robbers."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter comment section of Atiku's aide and reacted to the development.

@Arakunrin_MFR tweeted:

"This is the space of the nation we live anyways, that's why Dele Alake was in haste to quash the EU thread, the Judiciary will do the needful without compromise. Im optimistic."

@AlaibiNnana tweeted:

"There is honour even amongst robbers

"Oga abeg oo."

@WaleSupo tweeted:

"39m euros don waste. Nigeria happened to EU."

@ChenemCoke tweeted:

"The worst election in our history."

Source: Legit.ng