President Bola Tinubu has been urged to look out for merit and not interest regarding the selection of his ministers

A political analyst made this disclosure during a chat with Legit.ng on Monday, July 3rd, and revealed that appointments should not be based on political or party affiliation

Barrister Oluwole Moses maintained further that a former governor or former minister can be considered for ministerial appointments, depending on their ability to perform

A top Nigerian lawyer, Barrister Oluwole Moses has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on what should guide his choice of ministerial appointments.

While the jostle for appointments is ongoing in the polity and has continued to generate reactions from top players in the major political parties in the country, the lawyer has urged the president to appoint ministers who are competent and capable for the various positions in his cabinet.

Ministerial appointments: Capability, integrity and other things Tinubu should consider

Barrister Moses in a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 2nd, highlighted four key factors that should guide Tinubu's selection of ministers;

He said,

"The following should be the guide for ministerial appointments:

1. Capability and Competency

2. Integrity

3. Inclusiveness

4. Achievements in past or present offices."

Tinubu should select competent hands from PDP, APC, Labour Party, the lawyer urged

Speaking further, the legal luminary noted that former governors and former ministers who served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's government can be considered for ministerial appointments provided they are qualified and experienced for the nation's top job.

He added that President Tinubu can select competent hands from opposition parties such as Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and more, as long as they will perform while noting party, religion and ethnicity should not be the defining factor for such appointments.

"Well, to me, it's not about the portfolio that has been occupied in the past. Ministerial appointments shouldn't also be based on political or party affiliation. However, we all know the political trajectory as it pertains to political appointments in this country; it's usually based on political, ethnic or religious affiliation and vote contributions during election rather than capability and competency.

"President Tinubu will shock Nigerians and the rest of the world if his ministerial appointments transcend the wall of party membership. I mean, how beautiful will it be if the President selects competent hands for his ministerial appointments from Labour Party, PDP, etc?.

"It doesn't matter if a former governor or former minister is considered for ministerial appointments, what matter is their competency and capability. Party, ethnicity, and religion affiliation should be eschewed by all means, and integrity with inclusiveness should be embraced without reservation, Barrister Moses noted.

