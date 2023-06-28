Attempts to link APC chieftain, Tein Jack-Rich to a bribery allegation have been dismissed by his media team

The media aides of the businessman and politician say the recent allegations against their principal are baseless

They also stated that those behind the rumours are threatened by Jack-Rich's rising political profile in the country

FCT, Abuja - Tein Jack-Rich, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections, has refuted allegations that he is trying to buy his way into President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media team on Wednesday, June 28, the APC chieftain stated that the allegation of bribery against him was baseless and sponsored by some elements.

Jack-Rich served as the vice chairman of the APC presidential campaign finance committee before the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @jackrichteinjr

Part of the statement read:

''We wish to state unequivocally clear and with all sense of responsibility that the entirety of the allegations are not only unfounded and childish, but also depicts the nature and character of the persons and evil elements behind them; who are also well known by their political brigandage and desperation for political relevance.

''We are utterly shocked, that in their attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of Mr. Jack-Rich and his family.

''Some of these political desperados will condescend so low to the extent of making statements that not only attack his personality, but also extending same to the hallowed and revered office of the Chief of Staff to the Presidency thereby trying so hard to smear his own reputation and by extension, that of the Presidency.''

The statement noted that this is not the first time the publisher of such allegations had tried to malign Mr. Jack-Rich.

It read:

''This same publication was also made in 2021 by the same Mr. Jackson Ude, alleging that Mr. Tein Jack-Rich was involved in money laundering activities for Past President Muhammadu Buhari because Jackson Ude's pay master saw Mr. Jack-Rich as a political actor coming in to add value to national good.

''Till today, all claims remain unsubstantiated, and Jackson Ude and his political cohorts remained faceless and untraceable.''

Jack-Rich merits any appointment, says media aide

It further stated that as a senior stakeholder in the APC, Jack-Rich has all it takes to merit an appointment into any office as would be deemed fit by President Tinubu, and does not need to bribe anyone.

Jack-Rich was also described as a loyal and worthy party man who hasn't been a member of any political party in history, except the APC.

''Therefore, alleging that he bribed or is planning to bribe anyone for ministerial appointment, is just another figment of the convoluted imagination of persons who see him as a major obstacle to their desperate dreams, aspirations, and political desperation for survival because they have lost their own political root.

''Let it be re-emphasized here again that Tein Jack-Rich did not, will not, and will never need to bribe anyone for any political appointment,'' the statement concluded.

