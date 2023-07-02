Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly recommended a nominee from Katsina state for President Bola Tinubu's ministerial appointment

Tinubu is required to select a minister from each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to assist in governing the country

During Buhari's tenure, he appointed 44 ministers, with some states receiving two ministerial positions

Nigeria's immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, has reportedly nominated who President Bola Tinubu should appoint as minister from Katsina state.

Tinubu is required to appoint a minister each from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to assist him in running the government.

President Tinubu reportedly gave his predecessor, Buhari, the honour of nominating his minister from Katsina state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Buhari, during his tenure, appointed 44 ministers, with some states getting two ministers.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Tinubu gave Buhari the honour of presenting a nominee from Katsina State. The former president is said to have sent a name to his successor.

Source reveals who Tinubu may appoint as finance minister

Meanwhile, a former Chief Executive Officer of a commercial bank from the southwest is being considered for the position of Minister of Finance by President Tinubu.

The individual, who joined partisan politics in 2020 and is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants (FCA), is expected to be among the technocrats appointed by the president.

Tinubu, according to a source, aims to depart from the previous appointment practices and assemble a capable team to address the country's challenges.

Tinubu's ministerial list finally ready as nominees undergo security checks at DSS

In a related development, there are indications that the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu is ready and is currently undergoing security scrutiny at the Department of State Services (DSS) office.

A source cited by The Punch revealed that the names of those being considered for ministerial offices are going through the final check at the DSS and the Presidential Strategic Team.

“They have the list already. Several names have been written against their respective offices. But they just have to find out and do some checks on a few of these names. That’s what is delaying the list. They are being very strategic with this," according to the source.

Source: Legit.ng