A Nigerian newspaper, Daily Trust, reported that the FG, through the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has approved a 114% salary increase for all elected politicians

Recently, the RMAFC concluded arrangements to start the process of the review of the remuneration of political and public office holders in the country

Although the commission recommended the increment before the Bola Tinubu administration came on board in May, the fact is that it is yet to be approved by the new executive

FCT, Abuja - A viral story of the purported 114% increase in the salary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and elected federal and state political office holders and judicial officers, circulated on the internet in June.

Daily Trust reported on Wednesday, June 21, that the federal government, with the aid of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has approved a 114% salary increase for all elected public office holders in the West African nation.

A news report claimed that the RMAFC has approved a 114% salary increase for all elected politicians in Nigeria, but that claim has been found to be misleading. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Report of salary increment for President Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, others inaccurate

Based on this, Dubawa, a fact-checking platform, ran a fact-check.

While it is true that the commission has proposed a 114% increase, the decision is subject to approval from the executive and the legislature — which is yet to be formed.

Christian Nwachukwu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of RMAFC, also clarified that President Tinubu is yet to approve the review, according to Dubawa.

The report by Daily Trust is, therefore, inaccurate and misleading.

