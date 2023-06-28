The nation's ruling All Progressives Congress has cleared the air regarding President Bola Tinubu's private visit to London, United Kingdom

The director of publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, said the president is in good health and he is not sick as speculated

Tinubu had jetted out of Paris, France, to the United Kingdom, fueling speculations that the trip may not be unconnected with a severe health condition

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained that President Bola Tinubu is healthy and not sick.

The party made this assertion as it debunked speculation that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s private visit to the United Kingdom from the Paris summit on Saturday, June 24, was to attend to his ailing health, The Punch reported.

In an interview with The Punch, the director of publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, refuted the claim.

Ibrahim disclosed that Tinubu has proven throughout his rigorous electioneering campaign and post-inauguration activities that he was fully prepared for the task.

He added that Nobody is 100 percent healthy as he urged Nigerians to stop challenging God.

Speaking further, Ibrahim maintained that Tinubu is doing his job as required by the constitution.

APC chieftain says Tinubu is healthy and equal to the task

A former coordinator in the dissolved APC campaign council, Dr Ene Ogbole, also expressed the same concern.

While dismissing the speculated ill-health of the president, Ogbole reiterated she wasn’t surprised Tinubu was the target of his critics and rumour-mongers.

“Nigeria will see peace, stability”: President Tinubu speaks after praying at Lagos Eid ground

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries and work for unity and cooperation.

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday, June 28, while speaking with newsmen at the Eid-el-Kabir prayer ground in Dodan Barracks, Lagos.

According to a State House press release posted on Twitter by @DOlusegun, Tinubu prayed that our sacrifices turn into prosperity.

President Tinubu returns to Nigeria, shuns Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a short trip to London, the NTA disclosed the arrival in a tweet on Tuesday, June 27.

The President travelled out of the country last week Tuesday, June 20, to attend the new global financial pact summit in Paris, France, which was held on Thursday and Friday, June 22 and 23, and was scheduled to return to Nigeria on Saturday, June 24.

