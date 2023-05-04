The factional chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has denied working for the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, as against his party

Apapa said he would not do that for the party he had joined for the past 20 years while promising to continue to support Peter Obi at the tribunal

He, however, described Obi's comment that he did not know him as laughable, adding that he and the presidential candidate travelled around the country for his campaign

Bauchi, Bauchi - Lamidi Apapa, the factional leader of the Labour Party, has debunked the rumour making round on social media that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is sponsoring him to cause problems in the party.

Apapa made the denial in reaction to the growing controversies about the leadership of the Labour Party that was currently factionalized between Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa, The Tribune reported.

Who is the current Labour Party chairman?

The Apapa faction of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party maintained that it would pursue the petition of the party before the Presidential Election Tribunal to a logical conclusion.

In his address to members of the party at Sulgad Hotel in Bauchi on Wednesday, May 3, in the capacity of an acting national chairman, he stressed that the party is strongly behind Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 election.

He promised that they would continue to support Obi in reclaiming his mandate.

His statement reads in part:

“Nobody is sponsoring me to destroy the LP, how can I even do such a thing to a party I helped developed over 20 years ago? I am a founding member of the LP, and since I joined, I have never for once left it for another party.”

Apapa recalled how he and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party had travelled round the country for his campaign, adding that it is laughable that the former governor of Anambra state now claimed he did not know him.

