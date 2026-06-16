The political scene in Gombe State has been thrown into fresh debate as the PDP insists that its governorship candidate, Professor Isa Pantami, is no longer a member of the APC

The opposition party says it has documentary proof of Pantami’s resignation from the APC, acknowledged by his ward chairman on May 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the APC continues to challenge his status, sparking repeated press conferences and intensifying the rivalry ahead of the forthcoming general election

The political atmosphere in Gombe State has heated up again as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to spar over the membership status of Professor Isa Ali Pantami, the PDP’s governorship candidate.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the PDP dismissed claims by the APC that Pantami remained a member of the ruling party.

PDP affirms Pantami membership as opposition party slams APC in Gombe State. Photo credit: IsaPantami/x

Source: Facebook

Acccoring to PUNCH, the opposition described the assertion as “laughable” and a sign of “ignorance of the Electoral Act and our party’s constitution.” The statement was signed by Abdulkadir Ahmad, the PDP’s State Public Relations Officer.

According to the PDP, Pantami had met all constitutional and legal requirements to join the party. It further claimed to possess documentary evidence of his resignation from the APC.

“We wish to categorically state that Professor Pantami is a bona fide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having duly complied with all the constitutional and legal requirements for membership of our party,” the statement read.

Evidence of resignation

The PDP revealed that Pantami’s resignation from the APC was formally acknowledged by his ward chairman on May 19, 2026. The party added that the resignation letter was even posted on social media by the APC chairman in Pantami Ward, where it went viral.

“The chairman of the APC in Pantami Ward has stated that he acknowledged Pantami’s resignation letter in person on May 19, 2026, and subsequently posted it on social media, where it went viral,” the PDP noted.

APC’s repeated claims

Earlier on Tuesday, Moses Kyari, the APC Publicity Secretary in Gombe State, raised concerns about Pantami’s alleged failure to resign before clinching the PDP governorship ticket. The PDP, however, accused the APC of recycling a settled issue, pointing out that this was the third press conference on the matter.

“It should be noted that this is the third time the APC has organised a press conference on the same issue, despite the facts being clear and well documented,” the PDP said.

PDP calls for focus on elections

The PDP urged APC members and Nigerians to disregard what it described as misleading claims. It also advised the ruling party to concentrate on preparations for the forthcoming general election instead of distractions.

“Consequently, we urge the APC in Gombe State to focus on preparing for the forthcoming general election instead of engaging in unnecessary distractions,” the statement added.

Freedom of Association

The PDP reminded the APC that the Constitution and the Electoral Act guarantee citizens the freedom to associate with political parties of their choice. It argued that if the APC lacked confidence in its candidate, it should address internal concerns rather than insist Pantami remain in its fold.

“If the APC lacks confidence in its candidate, it should address its internal concerns instead of insisting that Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami must remain in its party. After all, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act, as amended, guarantee freedom of association,” the PDP said.

PDP’s commitment ahead of polls

Reaffirming its stance, the PDP pledged to continue issue-based campaigns and provide credible leadership to the people of Gombe State.

“The PDP remains committed to issue-based campaigns and to providing the people of Gombe State with credible leadership, development and good governance,” the statement concluded.

APC repeats false claims while PDP urges focus on the forthcoming general election. Photo credit: IsaPantami/x

Source: Facebook

Pantami defects to PDP, wins governorship ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has secured the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State after formally joining the party and emerging as its flag bearer through a voice affirmation primary.

Pantami was presented as the sole aspirant during the PDP primary election held on Tuesday, May 26, in Gombe, where party officials confirmed his emergence without a contested vote. As reported by Daily Trust, the election panel chairman, Hon. Gregory Yenlong, declared him the party’s candidate following the affirmation process by delegates.

Source: Legit.ng