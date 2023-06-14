A list of 27 names of “new appointees and some new ministries” by President Bola Tinubu, has been circulating on Facebook

However, a fact-check report has found the list to be false, noting that there is no official announcement or statement from the Presidency

The list claimed that Femi Falana has been appointed minister for justice, Pat Utomi as minister of development and national planning

A list of 27 names of “new appointees and some new ministries” allegedly made by President Bola Tinubu and circulating on Facebook has been found to be false.

As reported by Africa Check, a fact-checking platform, the 27-man list, which has now been confirmed to be false, has been reposted on other Facebook pages, with some claiming that President Tinubu has abolished certain ministerial offices.

The list of 27 ministers appointed by President Tinubu is false. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Pat Utomi/ Pastor Tunde Bakare/Inibehe Effiong

Source: Facebook

According to the Facebook post, popular Nigerian pastor, Tunde Bakare has been appointed as a special adviser to Tinubu while Pat Utomi, an economist and member of the Labour Party has been appointed as the minister of development and national planning.

Human rights activist, Femi Falana, was also said to have been appointed as minister for justice,

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

‘Nothing can be further from the truth’

One of the names on the list, Utomi, has denied the claim that he has been appointed a minister by the Tinubu’s administration. Utomi urged Nigerians to ignore the list.

“Nothing can be further from the truth,” The Punch quoted his spokesperson as saying.

Process of appointing ministers

Recall that the law passed by immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari, states that ministers are to be appointed within 60 days of the start of a new government.

The names are then sent for the lawmakers to critically examine the nominated ministers at the national assembly.

The process of confirming the nominees by the national assembly is likely to be televised live, similar to previous sessions.

None of the above scenarios have happened and no reputable media organization have reported such since President Tinubu assumed office on Monday, May 29.

President Bola Tinubu plans to reduce NYSC members' monthly allowance? Fact emerges

In other story, several graphics shared on users’ WhatsApp statuses claiming President Bola Tinubu plans to reduce the monthly allowance allocated to the Nigerian Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been found to be false.

A report by Dubuwa, a fact-checking platform, stated that the claim in the graphics is false, adding that the newly inaugurated president has not stated that he plans to reduce the monthly allowance given to members of the NYSC.

Source: Legit.ng