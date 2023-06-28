The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has backed the removal of fuel subsidy under President Bola Tinub's led government

Abiodun noted that fuel subsidy is a scam and the removal will improve the livelihood of Nigerians

The governor noted further that although the effect is harsh at the moment, but Nigerians will smile at last

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has described fuel subsidy as a scam, noting its removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would improve the lives of Nigerians.

Abiodun, who was the chairman of the Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, made this assertion Wednesday, June 28, while speaking with newsmen shortly after a two-Rakat prayer to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir at Lantoro praying ground in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Daily Trust reported.

Gov Abiodun backs Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

The governor, who was represented by Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salis (Ogun Central), said with the removal of the subsidy, more funds would be available to the Federal Government to address the needs of Nigerians, The New Telegraph report added.

Governor Abiodun called on Nigerians to be patient over the removal of fuel subsidy, saying the hardship being experienced is temporary.

