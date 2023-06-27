Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Muslims on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration

The PDP presidential candidate asked the Muslim faithful to pray for Nigeria at various Eid grounds tomorrow

Atiku said Nigeria needs prayers while encouraging Muslims to emulate the “sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Muslims on the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Atiku asked Nigerians to seek God’s blessings to elevate the country “to a path of peace, harmony, and prosperity,” TheCable reported.

Eid al-Adha: Atiku asks Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The former vice president made this call in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 27.

He urged the Muslim faithful to emulate the “sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim” by being kind and generous to the people around them.

Atiku noted that said the significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration is about the “profitability of being patient with God in our affairs as human beings, and most especially, as Muslims”.

“The scriptures of all prophets of Allah are replete with good examples of how they related with everyone during their lifetimes.

“We are also enjoined to follow the footsteps of the prophets, especially Prophet Muhammad, which means that we must live our everyday life as a sacrifice, not just for our families, but the communities where we find ourselves.”

Atiku calls on Muslims to pray for Nigeria

The PDP candidate asked Muslims to pray for Nigeria at various Eid prayer grounds in the country.

The former vice president also admonished Muslims not to be extravagant but share the joy of the celebration with the needy.

He said:

“Nigeria is currently in need of prayers. We must continue to ask God Almighty to show His blessings upon the country and to elevate Nigeria to a path of peace, harmony, and prosperity.”

