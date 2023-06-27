Ustadh AbdulGaniy Alim has asked Muslims to emulate Prophet Ibrahim by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by him

Muslims will celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, also known as 'the Feast of Sacrifice', in most countries on Wednesday, June 28

The day, according to Ustadh Alim, is meant to make the needy happy and unite the Muslim community

Ijeja, Ogun state - As Muslim faithful across the nation prepare to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, an Ustādh, AbdulGaniy Alim, on Tuesday, June 27, said the essence of celebrating the religious festival (also called Eid al-Adha) is for believers to consolidate their obedience to Allah (God).

Eid-el-Kabir is the second and largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. In Nigeria, many people in the southwest region call the festival "Ileya".

Muslims are celebrating Eid-el-Kabir as thousands of pilgrims from across the globe carry out the final days of Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Abdul Ganiyi Abiola

Importance of Eid-el-kabir

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ustādh Alim said Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) is a season that calls for re-dedication to the Islamic faith, to appreciate God, and to strengthen companionship in the religion.

“I’ll divide the significance of Eid-el-Kabir into five, namely, Obedience to Allah; faith; gratitude; generosity; and unity.

“On obedience to Allah, when we look at the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon him), his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, shows that he totally obeys Allah."

Continuing, Ustadh Alim explained that the act of sacrifice on Eid-el-Kabir is a gesture of gratitude to Allah because being among the living itself is a blessing.

The big Eid is also notable for its generosity, according to Ustadh Alim.

He said:

“The practice of sacrificing ram reminds Muslims to be appreciative of their assets and belongings; basically everything that Allah bestowed on them. And also, to be thankful to Him for that, and remember those who don't have.”

The religious teacher, an alumnus of Dar al-Dawah wal Irshad, Isolo, Lagos, stated that Muslims are encouraged to share the meat from the sacrificed animal (ram, cow, etcetera) with those who don't have the power to buy ram. By doing that, fellow Muslims would not feel alienated.

Sallah celebration: Nigerian governor declares 1-week holiday for schools

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina state declared a one-week holiday for Primary and secondary school students in the state.

The acting permanent secretary of the ministry of education, Ya’u Jibrin, made this known in a statement.

