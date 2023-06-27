The ongoing Hajj exercise in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, has witnessed a Nigerian governor leading one of the sessions of prayers

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, led a prayer session on Tuesday, June 27, on the day of Arfa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was seen in front will tens of Muslim pilgrims behind him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has reported leading a group of Muslim pilgrims in the ongoing Hajj exercise in Mecca-Saudi Arabia.

Legit.ng confirmed this in a photo uploaded by Governor Mohammed on Tuesday, June 27, on his official Facebook page.

Bala Mohammed is the governor of Bauchi State under the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Photo Credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

In his message written in Arabic on his Facebook, he adorned God, reverencing him with sweet words and exalting his greatness as the one true ruler of humanity and the world.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“God is great, God is great, God is great. There is no god but Allah, He alone has no partner, He is the sovereignty, and to Him is the praise, He lives and He is all-powerful. All praise is due to Allah."

Gov Bala prays for peace in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain also prayed for peace and stability in Nigerian and asked God to have mercy on Nigeria and its people wishing that God give the nation and its citizens comfort and sound mind.

He urged Muslims to pray for a blessed life and exemplary leadership to spur Nigeria to greatness and its promised land during the Hajj exercise.

Governor Mohammed said:

“Dear Muslim brothers, let’s use this day to pray to Allah for a blessed life, blessed wealth, blessed children, and good leadership that will make our country better.

“As leaders, O God, hold our hands, don’t leave us with our ability, put your fear in our hearts, don’t let us follow our hearts. Oh Allah accept our prayers and worship.”

2023 Hajj: 6 Nigerian Pilgrims Die in Saudi Arabia, 30 Undergoing Treatment, Details Emerge

In another development, six Nigerian pilgrims passed away in the ongoing 2023 Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, according to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Usman Galadima, the head of the NAHCON 2023 Hajj medical team, called for stronger pre-hajj medical screening to address the mortality rate and restrict unfit individuals from participating.

The medical team also reported cases of mental challenges, miscarriages, amputation due to diabetes complications, and a rising number of fractures among older pilgrims.

Source: Legit.ng