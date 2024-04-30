A Nigerian man who used three weeks to take his building to the lintel level raised questions from people

The man showed every phase of the construction work till when he got Gerard stone-coated materials

The young landlord revealed he had spent N10m, and the project was still not completed as he emphasised that he loved quality materials

A young Nigerian man who started his building project and took it to the roofing level in three weeks shared a video.

The man told people to congratulate him as he captured when the trenches were dug for his building's foundation.

The landlord had cement blocks scattered all over his site. Photo source: @ezevitus1

Source: TikTok

Gerard stone coated roof for building

After the foundational work was completed, it was filled and German-floored. He (@ezevitus1) had pillars for his balcony.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He bought stone-coated roofing materials after he raised his house to the lintel level. Many were amazed by the speed of the projection and wondered if it was done well.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Only1__Richeeys wondered:

"3 weeks bro?"

Ositakelvin0 said:

"One they lie sha… 3weeks the things no they dry first."

Lord Manchi asked:

"Bro no vex like how much have you spent to the level?"

He replied:

"Hold like 10m to this stage, you know it depends on the standard of the House roofing will costly you 4m-4.5 standard ooo, before you reply please remember i put standard."

Ella Jamin said:

"Congratulations keep it up more money to complete it."

pastor pikin said:

"Congrats, bro keep it going but I wan let you know say roofing money Dey take both land and foundation money oh stay strong, more wins."

Mary-Tea asked:

"How much did you buy one square meter of the Gerald?"

He replied:

"5800 per square meter."

Mr HENRY said:

"Congrats but you need to complete am before posting you still have a long way fp go."

Florence abimbola said:

"Congratulations, will keep on congratulating till it’s my turn."

Man used solar energy in new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man celebrated his achievement by building a mansion after making money.

He used hole-less blocks for his foundation. The man captured the moment trenches were dug for the building's foundational work.

Source: Legit.ng