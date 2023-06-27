The president of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has approved the appointment of Barrister Sylvester Okonkwo as his Chief of Staff

Akpabio also confirmed the appointment of Saviour Enyiekere as his deputy chief of staff through a statement signed by his media office

This is coming a few hours after the House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas appointed 33 aides

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio CON, has confirmed the appointment of Chief Barrister Sylvester Okonkwo as his Chief of Staff and Dr Saviour Enyiekere as Deputy Chief of Staff, respectively.

This was made known in a press release signed by the media unit, office of the Senate President on Monday, June 26, Vanguard reported.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has appointed Barrister Sylvester Okonkwo as his chief of staff and Enyiekere as his deputy. Photo credit: Anietie Ekong

Source: Facebook

President of the 10th Senate Akpabio makes fresh appointments

A statement by the media office of the Senate President explained that the new appointee hails from Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Okonkwo, the statement added, is an astute politician spanning more than two decades, The New Telegraph report added.

House or Reps Speaker appoint 33 aides

This development is coming hours after Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, appointed Leke Bayeiwu, a journalist, as his chief press secretary (CPS).

As reported by The Cable, Abbas also appointed 32 aides to ensure the “effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the 10th House”.

"I will run an uncommon Senate," Akpabio makes fresh pledge to Tinubu's government

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has made a strong pledge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

Akpabio has assured Tinubu and members of the 10th legislative House that he would run an uncommon Senate by partnering with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change policies inhibiting the progress and development of Nigeria.

Akpabio said his partnership with Tinubu would be solely for the benefit of Nigerians.

Senate President Akpabio reveals source of N200m he gave Wike

Akpabio earlier revealed the source of the N200 million he gave to the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, to support his campaign for election in 2015.

Wike, at a thanksgiving ceremony in Port Harcourt on Sunday, June 18, revealed that Akpabio donated N200 million to support his governorship ambition in 2015.

Akpabio claimed that the N200 million he gave to Wike in 2015 was not from the purse of Akwa Ibom state, where he was the governor then, but was from his savings from the telecom sector, where he was a managing director before he became the governor.

Source: Legit.ng