APC chieftain has revealed what the PDP should do to former Gobverbor Nyesom Wike after the recent court judgement

Reacting to the High Court judgement backing Wike's suspension from the party, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze says the PDP should show Wike the way out of the party

Eze, stated further that the likes of Wike after what he did to Atiku Abubakar in the last election should not be pampered but sent out of the party and the PDP should rebuild its lost legacy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has revealed what the nation's opposition party should do to those who worked against the party and betrayed its flagbearer in the last election.

The APC chieftain has applauded the judgement of the Federal High Court, which said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the right to suspend immediate-past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, from the party.

APC chieftain says the PDP should show Wike the way out of the party, after what he did to Atiku Abubakar in the last election. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

APC chieftain backs court judgement giving PDP order to suspend Wike

Eze on Friday, June 16, said the judgement confirmed the validity of his counsel when prior to the 2023 elections, he asked the PDP to quickly and without hesitation, suspend or expel Wike, who had allegedly perfected plans to manipulate the elections against the flag-bearer of his own party, Atiku Atiku Abubakar.

He noted that with the court judgment in its favour, the PDP is still within time to show the likes of Wike the way out and embark on a rebuilding project to recover her losses, LEADERSHIP reported.

The APC chieftain said his position stems from the fact that the country needs a very vibrant and coordinated opposition political parties to critically monitor the policies of government serve as watchdog for the interest of Nigerians.

