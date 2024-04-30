A Nigerian man relocated overseas after sitting for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams

The overjoyed youth took to social media to announce the development, saying he took the exams "for the plot"

He shared what "for the plot" means and stated that he also sat for a school's post-UTME before leaving the country

While Nigerian students take JAMB UTME and WAEC exams with the intention of acquiring tertiary education in the country, a man has travelled abroad after sitting for both examinations.

Ademola George shared a video on TikTok showing how he left the country by air and some places in his new country.

According to Ademola, he took WAEC and JAMB exams "for the plot". When asked what he meant by 'for the plot,' the young man explained:

"It means we wrote it for fun."

He revealed that he had also taken post-UTME. He recalled how he prepared hard for the UTME.

"I remember reading for jamb like a mad man, at the end of the day i didn’t use it, even tho i got a very good score … (i ended up using waec tho),"he wrote.

On Monday, April 29, JAMB released the 2024 UTME results.

Watch the video below:

Ademola George's video stirs reactions

BIG ANA said:

"Father lard me sef don do jamb like this no make me use am."

king jazzyn said:

"Congratularions,on the plot to japa, happy for you pray me to will japa."

Taigo said:

"God abeg rich kids don start another challenge."

David said:

"Thank God i no write any external exam before I come UK."

益ŁW・WALEX said:

"Wait fess na junior and senior waec abi na only senior cuz una dey confuse me."

moYIn240 said:

"It is me rn fr just writing jamb on Tuesday for tutor fee not to waste.

"I no even dey read sef."

ololade_thegreat said:

"I never knew there was a plot I read like crazy."

prince said:

"Gof is good my guy,congratulations my family are next amen."

Lady relocates after taking WAEC and JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had left Nigeria after taking WAEC and JAMB examinations.

She moved to Canada after completing her WAEC and JAMB exams. Little did she know that these qualifications would become irrelevant as she settled into her new life outside Nigeria.

In a video, she shared the exhilarating moment of her arrival in the foreign city after leaving Nigeria.

