A Speaker has emerged at the Yobe State House of Assembly.

The 24 members of the Assembly on Monday, June 28, elected Honourable Buba Chiroma Machiyo as speaker of the 8th Assembly in the state.

Honourable Buba Chiroma Machiyo has emerged as Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly.

Source: Facebook

Machiyo elected as the Yobe Assembly Speaker

Hon Machiyo, the lawmaker representing Jajere Constituency is said to be the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the oldest serving lawmaker in the state as he has occupied the state assembly seat since 1999.

How Machiyo emerged as the Yobe Assembly Speaker

The Clerk of the house, Barrister Mohammed Alkali Yusuf, said the house received a proclamation letter from Governor Mai Mala Buni of the state to hold its first session on Monday.

He then conducted a poll and all 24 members in the chamber voted in the election which then led to the victory of Machiyo.

Hon Adamu Dala Dogo, a member representing the Karasuwa constituency, moved the motion for the nomination of Machiyo as Speaker and was seconded by Hon Bukar Mustapha Timba representing Geidam Central Constituency.

Meanwhile, the members of the 8th assembly elected Hon Yau Usman Dachia, member representing Jakusko constituency, as deputy speaker.

