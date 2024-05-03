Former Governor Emeka Ihedioha's resignation from the PDP in Imo state has caused a significant loss of support for the party, with thousands of followers reportedly leaving

The Rebuild Imo Movement stated this in a media briefing on Wednesday, May 3, and listed some influential PDP chieftains who have reportedly left the party

The movement said it plans to collaborate with various stakeholders to advance democratic principles in Imo state

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Owerri, Imo state - A political group, the Rebuild Imo Movement, says former governor Emeka Ihedioha has dealt a severe blow to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state due to his resignation from the lead opposition party.

According to the group, Ihedioha's exit from the PDP has led to a mass exodus of thousands of supporters from the party.

A southeast political group said former governor Emeka Ihedioha's resignation from the PDP has led to the party's collapse in Imo. Photo credits: Emeka Ihedioha, Rebuild Imo Movement

Source: Facebook

Why Ihedioha left PDP, group speaks

Addressing the media on Wednesday, May 2, Prof. Jude Njoku, on behalf of the movement's elders, said:

"The decision to leave the PDP was not easy for our great leader. The decision became necessary after deep reflection on the direction of the party.

"We are convinced that the time was right for us to join hands with other well-meaning citizens and groups in the effort towards engendering democracy and good governance in our dear nation."

Ihedioha: Politicians who have left Imo PDP

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the group listed those who have allegedly resigned from the PDP in Imo state after Ihedioha's exit.

They are listed as follows:

Former Governor- H/E Air Commodore Dr. Luke Ochulor Former Deputy Governor - H/E Engr Gerald Irona Former Ministers of the Federal Republic - Engr Charles Ugwuh, Chief Chuka Odom BOT member of the party - Chief Barr Chris Okewulonu. Former NEC member of the party- Chief Henry Ekpe Former elected members of House of Representatives - Hon. ThankGod Ezeani PhD, Hon Mayor Eze, Hon Barr Uche Onyeagucha, Hon Ugonna Ozurigbo, Hon Obinna Onwubuariri , Hon. Jonas Okeke Chairman PDP elders committee - Prof Jude Njoku, Secretary PDP elders Committee - Prof. Obioma Iheduru Members of the South East Zonal Executive Committee - Chief Stanley Ekezie, Chief Augustine Elochukwu Two senatorial candidates of the party in the last election- including Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu Four House of Representatives candidates of the party in the last election, including, Hon Chibuzo Agulanna Former speaker and deputy speaker of Imo House of Assembly - Rt. Hon Lawman Duruji, Rt. Hon Okey Onyekamma 27 Former LGA IMC chairmen and about 291 IMC members who served under the Ihedioha administration Many House of Assembly candidates of the party in the last election, including Sunny-Unachukwu Chukwuemeka John, the PDP candidate for Ikeduru State Constituency, 2023 Over 2277 top leaders and financiers of the party across the state 29 out of 39 members of the State Executive Committee 13 out of 27 LGA party chairmen 267 out of 432 LGA party officers 243 out of 305 ward chairmen Over 3888 ward executives of the party Major financiers of the party, members of prominent PDP support groups, and teaming party members across the various wards.

Ihedioha's exit: Group speaks on way forward

Prof Njoku said Rebuild Imo Movement would partner with all well-meaning citizens of Imo and organisations to give meaning to the entrenchment and promotion of democracy in the southeast state.

''Consultations have commenced and shall be further broadened to reach all shades of opinion and groups. We shall communicate you in the future about any change on the status quo,'' he said as he addressed the media.

Imo PDP says party remains intact

Meanwhile, the Imo state chapter of the PDP has reacted to what it described as the "reported defection of members from the Aboh Mbaise chapter."

The party's chapter leaders describe the defectors as political jobbers whose allegiance was to the former Imo governor, Ihedioha, who had put them on his payroll.

The chapter, which has been embroiled in internal struggles in recent weeks, issued a statement signed by Sir Maxwell Nnabuihe, Chairman, reiterating that the party remains intact and that only Ihedioha's private staff resigned.

Source: Legit.ng