The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam result of a secondary school's head boy has been shared online

A man drew people's attention to the northern boy's result and tagged numerous handles to his post, including JAMB headquarters

The man was not happy that the boy was not celebrated on social media for his UTME performance

Abdullahi Muhammad Saifudeen, the head boy of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Yobe, is being hailed on social media for his exceptional performance in the UTME.

An X user, @Mainasara08, shared Saifudeen's picture and his UTME score on the social media platform and wondered why he wasn't being celebrated.

Saifudeen had an outstanding score of 346 in the 2024 UTME. Photo Credit: @Mainasara08, jamb.gov.ng

@Mainasara08 claimed the head boy's score is the highest in Yobe state. He tweeted:

"Meet Saifudeen, the head boy of NTIC YOBE and the high scorer in Yobe state, JAMB 2024 he scored 346. But wasn’t praise @BashirAhmaad @B_ELRUFAI @Waspapping_ @ArewaTwiter @Miniko_jnr @AM_Saleeeem @CaptJamyl @SG_Hurayrahh @JAMBHQ."

Saifudeen got 77 in English, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 79 in chemistry, putting his aggregate at 346.

The head boy's impressive score ranks him in the 0.5 % of candidates who scored 300 and above in the JAMB exam.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail the Yobe head boy's result

@yunusa_bashir0 said:

"Congratulations."

@Ada_Lyre1 said:

"Yobe that has cut off mark of 2?

"Why will it trend?

"He's not special. Make una work harder."

