Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano governor, has been ordered to stop demolishing properties and structures belonging to prominent personalities in the state

The court gave the restraining order following a suit filed by a lawyer and Kano indigene, Saminu Muhammad against Abba Gida stopping the governor from further demolition

Reacting, a strong supporter of the Rabiiu Kwankwaso movement has condemned the action of the governor describing it as "unreasonable"

The Federal High Court in Kano has restrained Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state from further demolishing structures and properties in the state.

Justice S.A. Amobeda made the order following an ex parte motion taken before him by a lawyer and Kano indigene, Saminu Muhammad, The Punch reported.

Specifically, the court, in a judgement delivered on Friday, June 22, stopped the governor and his agents from going ahead with the planned demolition along BUK Road, including properties on Nos. 41 and 43 Salanta, Channels TV report noted.

Kwankwaso loyalist reacts to Abba Gida's action

Reacting to the development, an ardent supporter of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano, Sanusi Balarabe, has lamented the ongoing demolitions of properties by the Yusuf government, describing the exercise as unreasonable and uncalled for, The Guardian reported.

“In all honesty, none of us voted for the government knowing it will carry out these demolitions.

"It is wastage to demolish properties indiscriminately and therefore outright unreasonable and condemnable,” Balarabe, leader of the Mu Hadu Mu Gyara group said in Hausa in a viral YouTube video.”

He regretted that all the shops being demolished belonged to Kano traders and not foreigners.

Abba Gida-Gida issued 72 hours ultimatum to stop demolition in Kano

Legit.ng reported earlier that Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, has been issued a 72 hours ultimatum to stop the ongoing demolition exercise in the state and bring affected persons to the table for an amicable resolution.

This ultimatum was issued by a pro-democracy coalition under the aegis of the Good Governance and Change Initiative (GGCI).

The coalition threatened to drag Governor Yusuf to court if he failed to heed the terms of the ultimatum.

