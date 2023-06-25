Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former secretary to the government of Zamfara state, is dead.

According to AIT, the sad development was announced by Ahmed Shinkafi, on behalf of the family of the late APC stalwart.

He said:

“Verily, We belong to Allah, and truly to him shall we return. This is to announce the death of Prof Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi in Abuja”.

The young Shinkafi further disclosed that the Funeral prayer of the deceased will be carried out at the Central Mosque in Abuja by 4pm on Sunday, June 25.

Source: Legit.ng