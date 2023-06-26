Some residents of Kano have kicked against the ongoing demolition of personal and public infrastructures in the state by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

The protesters after converging at the demolished Daula Hotel, proceeded to the police headquarters to register their grievances

According to them, they are not in support of the government's action and are very disappointed by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) administration

Kano city, Kano state - Dozens of protesters on Monday, June 26, hit the streets of Kano to express their displeasure with the ongoing demolition exercises of the state government.

Legit.ng reports that Kano is a New Nigeria People's Party-controlled state.

Many citizens joined a demonstration on Monday, June 26, to protest against the ongoing demolition exercises of the NNPP government. Photo credit: Najib Sayyadi Fagge

Kano residents protest ongoing demolition in state

Daily Trust reported that the state government has pulled down some structures while several others have been marked for demolition.

The government premised its action on the grounds that the land upon which the affected structures were erected were “illegally” allocated by the immediate past government.

The structures already demolished include the multi-billion Naira project at the old Daula Hotel, shopping plazas at the Polo Ground and at the Eid ground, while residential and commercial buildings have been marked for demolition at Salanta area and BUK road.

While the government has insisted there is no going back in its resolve to “restore” the Kano Urban Development Masterplan which include removing structures erected on public spaces, the protesters that hit the streets early Monday, June 26, demanded that the government rescind its decision.

With posters like “Gov Yusuf, your action is sending away investors”, “Don’t bring insecurity to our state, Mr Governor”, and “Let the law takes its cause” among others, the protesters after converging at the demolished Daula Hotel, proceeded to the police headquarters to register their grievances.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Zahraddeen Sani Baba of the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative, said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's actions are irresponsible.

