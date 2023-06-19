The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate during the last election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is fancied to become Nigeria's next defence minister, according to a report

From 2003 to 2007, Kwankwaso was the nation's minister of defence after receiving an appointment from then-president Olusegun Obasanjo, replacing Theophilus Danjuma

Apart from being a former minister of defence, Kwankwaso is a former senator and served two terms as governor of Kano state

Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja - Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, would possibly be named Nigeria's new defence minister.

According to a report published by Vanguard on Monday, June 19, Kwakwanso may likely be made defence minister.

Kwankwaso is expected to be appointed as minister of defence by President Bola Tinubu, Photo credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

'Tinubu has aligned with Kwakwanso': Source

A source hinted that although some persons want President Bola Tinubu to name the immediate past governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje, in his cabinet, the Nigerian leader has "aligned with" Kwankwaso.

Consequently, the NNPP leader is expected to make Tinubu's ministerial list, which would most likely be released next month.

The source said:

‘’The in-fighting within the APC is serious. Some people are pushing former Kano governor, Umar Ganduje but Tinubu has aligned with the Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso.

“Unfortunately, Ganduje has lost Kano State and is no longer relevant. Kwakwanso may likely be made defence minister.”

What I discussed with President Tinubu, Kwankwaso reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano and ex-defence minister, revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu summoned him over the controversial demolition in Kano state.

As reported by Vanguard, Kwankwaso made a revelation that he was forcefully exiled from Kano State by Ganduje.

Kwankwaso finally opens up on President Tinubu’s 'ministerial offer'

Legit.ng also reported that Kwankwaso opened up about an alleged ministerial appointment from the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kwankwaso said the issue of being a minister under President Tinubu’s cabinet came up during their meeting at the Villa.

The former Kano state governor disclosed that President Tinubu displayed experience and strategies during the meeting, where they discussed issues surrounding politics and governance.

