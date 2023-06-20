A 72 hours ultimatum has been given to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to stop the demolition exercise in Kano State

This ultimatum was issued on Tuesday, June 20, by the Good Governance and Change Initiative (GGCI)

Governor Yusuf was threatened with a lawsuit if he ignored the coalition's warning as stipulated

FCT, Abuja - Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, has been issued a 72 hours ultimatum to stop the ongoing demolition exercise in the state and bring affected persons to the table for an amicable resolution.

This ultimatum was issued by a pro-democracy coalition under the aegis of the Good Governance and Change Initiative (GGCI).

Governor Abba Yusuf in the past few weeks tore down some structures erected by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Sun, the coalition threatened to drag Governor Yusuf to court if he failed to heed the terms of the ultimatum.

While speaking to pressmen in Abuja on Tuesday, June 20, the national coordinator of GGCI, Okpokwu Ogenyi, said he was disappointed by how the current Kano State administration has kicked off.

He said:

"The last three weeks has become a hell in Kano State with a cry in almost every home within the metropolis. Governor Abba Yusuf has become a shadow of good governance, even his supporters are no longer proud of him because of his inhuman action against the people of Kano State.

"How can a Governor of less than a week old demolished property worth over two hundred and six billion nairas without studying the process talk more of compensation of the property owners? he asked.

According to Ogenyi, a legal approach would have best solved the situation rather than demolishing structures worth millions of Naira.

He said the immediate past government which allocated the alleged illegal lands should have been probed and not people suffering from complacency and negligence of the past administration, Blue Print reported.

Appeal to President Tinubu

While giving the Kano state government 72 hours to resolve the crisis, the coalition appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and call Abba Yusuf to order.

Ogenyi said:

"We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to quickly intervene and call Governor Abba Yusuf to order to stop further illegal demolition of the property leading to loss of lives in the state.

"...We hereby give Governor Yusuf seventy-two hours ultimatum to retract himself and stop the ongoing demolition, call the affected persons and group for proper compensation or face legal action."

