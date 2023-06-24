The national president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima, has asked President Bola Tinubu to “prove to the world” that he is innocent of all the allegations that are being constantly levelled against him

Zaria, Kaduna state - The national president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Shettima Yerima, has said President Bola Tinubu “should prove to the world that he is not what some people think”.

In an interview with Vanguard, published on Saturday, June 24, Yerima advised the president to clear his name as he “has nothing to lose”.

“President Bola Tinubu victim of allegations”: Yerima

Tinubu has been the subject of many controversies from the time he became governor of Lagos state in 1999. Yerima acknowledges those issues.

He said:

“He is a victim of some allegations. He should prove to the world that he is not what some people think.

“Tinubu has nothing to lose. God has blessed him with everything he wanted.

“So, he will only be remembered for the good things he did.”

President Tinubu's controversies

Year 2022 to now has seen a long string of stories about Tinubu: from questionable wealth, ill-health, and allegations of certificate forgery, to drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, the APC chieftain and his team have refuted some of the accusations levelled against him.

