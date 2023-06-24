In a recent social media uproar, World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, faced criticism from some supporters of President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu supporters condemned her for posting photos of herself with various world leaders at the Paris Global Financial Summit while allegedly skipping a picture with Nigeria’s president

The ex-Nigerian minister would later post pictures of her with President Tinubu at the Paris event

Paris, France - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general (DG) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), joined other world leaders for the New Global Financing Pact summit in Paris, France, this week.

The event was graced by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attacked for allegedly snubbing President Tinubu

However, some dust have been raised on social media due to some earlier pictures posted on Twitter by Okonjo-Iweala.

@GoziconC wrote:

"The woman called Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala ignored President Tinubu in France to Please the headless mob.

"We don't care tho. Real Nigerians like Akinwumi Adesina and others had a good time with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and that's what matters!"

@jadesolar_01 commented:

"This is Ngozi Okonjo Iweala who became the DG of WTO with the support of the APC administration, today she went for a summit in France and intentionally cropped out President Tinubu from all her pictures, the south Easterners are the most dangerous people to share country with."

Supporters of President Tinubu believe the former Nigerian minister deliberately did not highlight the Nigerian leader in her posts.

Okonjo-Iweala unveils pictures with Tinubu

She made two posts on Friday, June 23, where she congratulated President Emmanuel Macron of France and Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, for putting the summit together.

As she continued to trend on the morning of Saturday, June 24, she uploaded "more images" — this time with President Tinubu.

She wrote on her verified Twitter handle:

"More images from the Paris Summit #NewGlobalFinancingPact. With HE President Ali Bongo @PresidentABO, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, HE President @WilliamsRuto and African Business moguls @Mo_IbrahimFdn, @TonyOElumelu."

Okonjo-Iweala didn't congratulate Bola Tinubu after 2023 election

Iweala was in Nigeria to cast her vote during the 2023 election in February.

She voted at her polling unit in Umuda Isingwu village Umuahia, Abia state, southeast Nigeria, Vanguard reported.

But since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Tinubu as the winner of the poll on March 1, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate's swearing-in on May 29, Okonjo-Iweala has not publicly congratulated the president.

