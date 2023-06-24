Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has told Nigerians to relax over the social media uproar concerning posting photos of herself and Present Bola Tinubu

The director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) explained that the photos were posted according to how she received them from her staff and colleagues

The former minister for minister has been criticized for posting photos with various world leaders and deliberately not posting that of President Tinubu

The director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted to claims that she deliberately did not post photos of herself and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the New Global Financing Pact summit in Paris, France.

Okonjo-Iweala said she posted the photos in the order in which she received them from her staff or colleagues.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tells “Nigerians please relax” over posting photo with Tinubu in Paris. Photo Credit: @NOIweala

Source: Twitter

She said the attacks that she ignored President Tinubu were unnecessary.

Reacting to social media criticism, Okonjo-Iweala via her verified Twitter handle @NOIweala, said reading meanings of photos she posted shows how polarized Nigeria society has become.

She called on Nigerians to unite to build the country.

Okonjo-Iweala wrote:

"Nigerians please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly shows the depth of polarization in our society. I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country not attack!"

