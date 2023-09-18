Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has revealed that her marriage is sweeter and better than she shows on social media

The billionaire wife gushed over how well her husband, Ned Nwoko, looks after her, ensuring she does not stress herself

Regina also added that she gets whatever she wants and she will be fine if she decides to eat and sleep for a whole week

It appears Regina Daniels is living even better than most women imagine, as the actress recently shared new details about her marriage.

In an online interview clip, the mum of two hailed her husband as an Odogwu and revealed their marriage is sweeter than it appears online.

Regina Daniels shares details of her marriage

Source: Instagram

The actress added that she and her husband read and laugh about the comments from Nigerians insinuating the happiness they show online is not their reality.

On how her husband treats her, Regina revealed she gets whatever she wants, and he doesn't allow her to do things like cooking, for instance.

Regina also talked about how comfortable and happy her home is, adding that if she wants to just sleep without working for a week, she is covered.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Regina's video

Regina's revelation sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with most people urging her to continue enjoying her life.

Read some comments sighted below:

enna__ameh

"E no kuku concern us. #JusticeForMohbad."

_jacksonshirley:

"My dear Regina enjoy urself Abeg life no day two."

shop_poshh:

"I no go marry man wey senior my papa just to come suffer nau e no jig nau."

nonsonwachinemelu:

"Of course. Old men no get wahala. She is probably having her cake and eating it."

omesbeautymart:

"Morale of the story; make your choices- it’s YOUR life; The world will adjust."

elly_berry_:

"From the horses mouth .. let’s know this and know peace, that’s her life, she knows how to handle it, we no fit handle am for am."

johnpoko:

"Why are u telling us? If ur marriage is really sweet u don’t need to do an interview to announce it."

kordiglam:

"Enjoy your life my dear. Nigerians like to see people suffer."

official_zinny23:

"Before una expect her to come say “she is not happy in her marriage “? Dey play everybody is happy in their marriage."

Fans ask if Regina Daniels' hubby beats her

Legit.ng earlier reported that a post by the actress sparked reactions and questions among netizens on social media.

The Nollywood movie star who launched her fashion line got people talking with some images on her page, and she revealed that her husband, Ned Nwoko, was the one who captured them.

She also shared that Ned was the one who drafted the caption for her to use on the trending post.

