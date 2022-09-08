Ahead of 2023, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO DG, on Wednesday, September 7

The former governor of Anambra state said he visited the WTO director-general in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss Nigeria's economic recovery

Obi thanked Okonjo-Iweala who is Nigeria's former finance minister for giving him "useful advice" just as he expressed his committment to building a better Nigeria

Geneva, Switzerland - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, has met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng, Obi said he visited the WTO DG who is Nigeria's former finance minister on Wednesday, September 7, to discuss and gain some insight into the country's economic recovery.

Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, visits Okonjo-Iweala, WTO DG, at the organisation's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The former governor of Anambra state thanked Okonjo-Iweala for giving him "useful advice" as he seeks to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He wrote on Facebook:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Today, I was at the World Trade Organization - WTO HQ in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss and gain some insight about Nigeria's economic recovery (relative to the role of trade and investment), given the dire straits we are in.

"I thank Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala most sincerely for her time, frank engagement, useful advice and guidance. I remain committed to building a better Nigeria for the future generations."

2023: What I discussed with Peter Obi - Okonjo-Iweala

Meanwhile, taking to her Twitter page, the director general of the WTO confirmed meeting with the Labour Party presidential candidate.

She said they both discussed Nigeria’s economic recovery and the role of trade.

"With Governor @PeterObi at the @WTO discussing Nigeria’s economic recovery and the role of trade," Okonjo-Iweala tweeted.

2023: Peter Obi makes strong points about Nigeria's economy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party shared his view on the state of the Nigerian economy.

Obi took to his verified Twitter page on Sunday, September 4, stating that if elected, his administration would create enabling environment for start-ups to grow beyond just funding.

The LP presidential flag bearer added that there is an urgent need for the Nigerian government to provide a legal framework for foreign investors and indigenous partners.

Source: Legit.ng