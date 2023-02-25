Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation said she waiting to cast her vote

Reports say the WTO Chief tweeted that INEC officials were not present at her polling unit after arriving for over an hour

Nigeria has employed robust technology in the 2023 elections than previous ones in the country

Amid reported glitches and delays of voting materials at various polling centres across Nigeria, Nigerian and the Director-General of World Trade Organisation, Okonjo-Iweala, returns home to vote.

Bloomberg reported that the WTO DG tweeted that she was waiting to vote for over an hour as election officials were not present at her location.

WTO Director-General, Okonjo Iweala Credit: Carsten Koall / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

New electronic voting system hiccups

The election on Saturday, February 25, 2023, is the first time the country has used technology to improve transparency and curb rigging that has marred previous elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This may also mean election results are declared earlier than before.

The Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) ascertains voters via their fingerprints and facial recognition and is expected to allow only authentically registered voters to cast their ballots.

Naira scarcity may influence vote-buying

Analysts have said that vote-buying, which has plagued various elections in Nigeria, would worsen due to the current naira scarcity.

Despite the scarcity of the naira, inflation has grown in the country to 21.87 per cent.

The current inflation is due to a shortage of banknotes as consumer demand slowed because of reduced purchasing power.

Nigeria At 62: Meet Okonjo-Iweala, other smart Nigerians who Are Making the country proud at global stage

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and African to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO) as Director-General.

Legit.ng presents five Nigerians that are making the country proud internationally.

Ngozi was born in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Nigeria, to her professor father, Chukwuka Okonjo, who doubled as the Obi (king) of the Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Ukwu.

Source: Legit.ng