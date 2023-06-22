The flagbearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party has been urged to withdraw their case against President Bola Tinubu

A former coordinator in the dissolved APC campaign council, Dr. Ene Ogbole, made this appeal on Thursday, June 22

Ogbole urged the presidential hopefuls to withdraw their petitions and join hands to support Tinubu's administration for the growth and development of Nigeria

A former coordinator in the dissolved All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, Dr. Ene Ogbole, has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to withdraw their cases against the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory.

Ogbole made this call on Thursday, June 22, amid the ongoing proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja, The Punch reported.

Atiku and Peter Obi have been urged to withdraw their case at the tribunal against Tinubu's election victory. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Atiku, Obi should withdraw their case against Tinubu" the APC chieftain gives reason

The APC chieftain urged the presidential hopeful to sheath their sword, withdraw the court cases and join hands with President Tinubu in his quest for a government of national unity.

According to her, Tinubu’s government has proven beyond every reasonable doubt to be transformational in nature with huge potential to reunite and reposition Nigeria for a breakthrough.

Source: Legit.ng