The March 18 election victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hit with a fresh challenge.

In what could be described as a drama, Sa’idu Umar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18 governorship candidate has lined up thirty-one (31) witnesses to nullify the victory of Governor Ahmad Aliyu of APC and his deputy, Idris Gobir in the election.

PDP challenges APC victory in Sokoto

Umar made this known at the said this at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto on Thursday, June 22, PM News reported.

The witnesses included Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Head Teacher of Model Primary School, Sabon Birni, Acting Head of ICT of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto, Abubakar Usman and PDP polling agents during the election.

In a general remark at the resumed sitting on Thursday, the tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Haruna Mshelia, urged people to respect public interests and the rule of law.

Mshelia made the remark while responding to PDP Lead Counsel, Sunday Ameh SAN, who prayed the tribunal to take judicial notice of alleged threat to lives of some of those subpoenaed as petitioners’ witnesses.

The judge said Sokoto State was an organised society and citizens known with respect to values.

