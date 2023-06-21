A PDP chieftain, Bode George has spoken about Atiku Abubakar's case challenging President Bola Tinubu's victory at the tribunal

The former PDP Deputy National Chairman said the process is not over as the judiciary is yet to declare the winner

George said Atiku would emerge victorious against President Tinubu at the presidential election tribunal

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George said the process of deciding who the winner of the February 25 presidential election is not over.

George expressed confidence that the PDP standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, will be declared the president by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

The PDP chieftain stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Tuesday, June 20.

He noted that he would recognize Bola Tinubu as president after the judiciary has affirmed his electoral victory.

He said:

“Let’s wait for the outcome of the judiciary. The process is not over. The day the process is over and the court pronounce him as the President, we have no way to fight but to pray for Nigeria.”

Speaking about the rift between him and Tinubu, he explained that he is not at war with the President

George said:

“The major difference between Bola and I is his methodology, his managerial style, is unlike me. I have a background in the military and I am a logistician in the military.

“You don’t carry your men to war without adequately doing your serious planning, intelligence gathering”

On his assessment of Tinubu’s administration since assuming office, the PDP stalwart said:

“It is not a 100-metre race. He (Tinubu) is to manage his people and to manage the resources of this country for the betterment of this country. He is just starting off.”

