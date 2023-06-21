Former APC deputy national publicity secretary, Timi Frank, has disclosed names of former President Muhammadu Buhari's appointees that should not be spared from EFCC investigation

Frank called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that Buhari's cabinet members who have been alleged to have abused their offices should be made to face the law

The APC chieftain mentioned Abubakar Malami, Timipre Sylva, Hadi Sirika, and many other appointees that President Tinubu must probe

Timi Frank, ex-deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to probe some top appointees of the immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Frank in a press statement on Tuesday, June 20, said former cabinet members President Tinubu should probe were alleged to have abused their office and they should not be spared from escaping justice, Daily Independent reported.

The APC chieftain revealed the names of Buhari's cabinet members who should be guests of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

List of Buhari's appointees that should be probed by President Tinubu

According to Frank, the names of Buhari's appointees that should be probed are:

Timipre Sylva, the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and APC candidate in the November 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa. Senator Hadi Sirika, the former Minister of Aviation. Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General for the Federation and Minister of Justice. Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). Sadiya Umar Farouq, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), was recently appointed Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Coordination. Col. Hammid Ali, the former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service. Bashir Jamo, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). The former Managing Directors and Sole Administrators of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). All recently retired service chiefs

