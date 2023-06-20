President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dissolved governing boards of all federal government parastatals, agencies, and government-owned companies

The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions, and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution

As a result, some agencies like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Police Service Commission (PSC), are not affected

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, June 19, approved and directed the immediate dissolution of the governing boards of all federal government parastatals, agencies, Institutions, and government-owned companies.

However, some agencies are exempted, according to Dada Olusegun, the president's media aide.

The NJC, CCB; Council of State; Federal Character Commission; Federal Civil Service Commission; INEC; NPC; are part of the agencies excluded. Photo credit. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Agencies President Bola Tinubu's directive didn't affect

The Punch also reported about some of the agencies excluded from the presidential directive.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Agencies exempted from this dissolution are listed below:

1. Code of conduct Bureau

2. Council of State

3. Federal Character Commission

4. Federal Judicial Service Commission

5. Independent National Electoral Commission

6. National Defense Council

7. National Economic Council

8. National Judicial Commission

9. National Population Commission

10. National Security Council

11. National Police Council

12. Police Service Commission

13. Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission

What is the constitutional provision?

In a similar vein, a member of the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Akin Akinwale, cited the constitutional provision to the exemptions.

Quoting section 153 (I) of the Constitution, he wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, June 19:

"Section 153 (I) of the 1999 Constitution

"There shall be established for the Federation the following bodies, namely:

(a) Code of Conduct Bureau;

(b) Council of State;

(c) Federal Character Commission;

(d) Federal Civil Service Commission;

(e) Federal Judicial Service Commission;

(f) Independent National Electoral Commission;

(g) National Defence Council;

(h) National Economic Council;

(i) National Judicial Council;

(j) National Population Commission;

(k) National Security Council;

(l) Nigeria Police Council;

(m) Police Service Commission; and

(n) Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission

"All boards, agencies, institutions, government-owned companies except the above dissolved with immediate effect.

President Bola Tinubu dissolves boards of agencies, parastatals, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu dissolved the governing boards of all the agencies, institutions, companies, and parastatals of the federal government on Monday, June 19.

Permanent secretaries were then directed to take the correspondences to the President using the office of the secretary to the government of the federation.

President Tinubu upgrades Nuhu Ribadu to national security adviser

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu upgraded the position of Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser on Security to National Security Adviser.

Recall that the President announced the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a special adviser on security last week.

Source: Legit.ng