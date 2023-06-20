President Bola Tinubu travel to Paris in France exactly 23 days that he resumed the office after taking over from ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

President Tinubu leaving the office for a foreign trip was not new as he was not the first Nigerian president to embark on such journey few days after resuming office

A recent statistics showed that Nigerian presidents from 1999 have been embarking on foreign trips few days after they resume office

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu traveled out of the country to Paris in France after 23 days since he resumes office as Nigeria's number one citizen for the signing of a New Global Financial Pact, an event that will happen between June 22 and 23.

The development was earlier disclosed in a statement signed by Dele Alake, the president's special adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, and shared by Bayo Onanuga, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his Twitter page on Monday, June 19.

How Nigerian presidents travel few days after resuming office since 1999 Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Why President Tinubu traveled out of Nigeria few days after resuming office

Tinubu went on his official outing out of Nigeria as Nigerian President, exactly 23 days after he resumed office as the number one citizen of the West African country. He was sworn in on May 29.

Tinubu took over from former President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 29 after the latter has spent eight years governing the country.

However, President Tinubu's trip to the European country in the short term that he resumed office might not be new as Nigerian presidents since 1999 have been found in similar shoes.

Tinubu, Buhari, other Nigerian president that traveled out few days after resuming office from 1999

In a tweet by Tolu Ogunlesi, an ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian presidents since 1999, have always been traveling out of the country between their first months in office.

Here is the breakdown according to Ogunlesi:

Olusegun Obasanjo: June 15, 1999, Mbeki Inauguration Umaru Musa Yar'Adua: June 6, 2007, Germany, G8 Summit Goodluck Jonathan (as Ag. President): April 11, 2010, Nuclear Security Summit, USA Muhammadu Buhari: June 3, 2015, Niger, Chad Bola Tinubu: June 20, 2023, France, Financing Summit

See the tweet below:

