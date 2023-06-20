An appeal has been made to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend his anti-corruption to top government officials in the immediate past administration

The appeal also urged Tinubu to investigate some public office holders currently serving in his administration

This appeal was made on Tuesday, June 20, by Timi Frank, a former spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - A former spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to probe some top government officials under the immediate past administration.

The pragmatic Frank appealed via a statement issued on Tuesday, June 20, where he listed the names of these top government officials, Punch reported.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, June 19 sacked all the service chiefs and appointed new ones. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Timi Frank rolls out long list of who Tinubu should

As contained in the statement, he urged President Tinubu to instruct operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apprehend the ex-minister of state for petroleum Timipre Sylva and former minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the former Attorney-General for the Federation, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Others include former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman (now appointed Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Coordination), former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hammid Ali, Director General, and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamo, former Managing Directors and Sole Administrators of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as well as former and immediate past Service Chiefs appointed by Buhari, The Nigerian Tribune, reported.

Frank, however, hailed President Tinubu for suspending the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

He said Tinubu's decision was greeted with much praise from Nigerians across the Federation but noted that it was just the tip of the iceberg.

Frank said:

“Those that must be investigated and prosecuted are still running free out there and the earlier they are rounded up and made to face the law for economic sabotage, the better for this country. Besides, some of them have already found their way into the present administration like Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman.

“There is further intelligence that others like her are currently lobbying cabal around Tinubu to get a soft landing or better still find their way into the administration by way of appointment.”

He urged the EFCC and DSS to extend their investigative activities to cover former Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police from the administration of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, up to the ones recently retired by the President's administration.

He further urged Tinubu to be wary of former Governors, especially of the PDP, who now pretend to support his administration.

He described their motive as selfish while warning Tinubu not to allow his administration to be a dump site for known corrupt elements.

Timi Frank Condemns $15Bn Railway MoU by NDDC’s MD

In another development, Comrade Timi Frank has condemned in strong terms the recent $15bn Railway MoU by NDDC’s MD.

The Trans-Niger Delta Railway Project was entered into by the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku.

He called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, to urgently wade in.

Source: Legit.ng