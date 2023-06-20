The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is holding an interrogative session with the ex-governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom

Reports confirmed that Ortom was seen driving into the Makurdi zonal office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, June 20

Before now, Ortom had stated that he would honour the anti-graft agency's invitation when the need arises

Benue, Makurdi - The former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has been invited to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

According to several reports, Ortom was invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning on Tuesday, June 20, Daily Sun reported.

According to Daily Trust, the former G-5 governor was seen driving into the Makurdi zonal office of the anti-graft agency at exactly 10:08 am.

He was accompanied by his media aide, Terver Akase, and his former aide on special duties, Abraham Kwanhgu.

He had not left the premises as of 11:25 am when this report was filed.

Ortom has been in the mix controversy since he stepped out of the Benue State House without officially handing over to the next administration as it should be.

The pragmatic Ortom earlier in May said he is not scared of the EFCC and he would accept their invitation if called upon.

