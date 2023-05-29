Again, former governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that he is not scared of the EFCC

Ortom's spokesman, Terver Akase, made this known on Monday, May 29, shortly after the state transitioned to a new government

He revealed that his principal had nothing to hide and was willing to honour the anti-graft agency's invitation

Benue, Makurdi - The former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that he is not scared of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) amid media reports that the anti-graft agency is on the hunt for him.

Ortom, who vented his position on the matter through his media aide, Terver Akase, said there is no cause for alarm as his principal has no ounce of fear whatsoever about a possible invitation by the EFCC.

Ex-Governor Ortom handed over the helm of affairs to the incoming government a day before the official inauguration day. Photo Credit: Samuel Ortom and EFCC

As reported by TheCable, Akase said:

"We read some online reports which stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has deployed a team of its officers to Benue State to arrest and detain the immediate past Governor of the State, Samuel Ortom over unfounded allegations.

"While we doubt the authenticity of the reports, it is pertinent to state categorically that His Excellency Samuel Ortom has nothing to hide and will be available if and whenever the EFCC invites him."

Akase reiterated that his principal during his two tenures in office as Benue state governor ran a transparent and will be open to accepting the invitation of the EFCC for a probe, Daily Independent reported.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, May 28, Ortom a member of the G-5 governors was reported to have issued the handover notes to the incoming new Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Allia, in Old Banquet Hall, Makurdi.

On Monday, May 29, Rev. Fr. was inaugurated as the new executive governor of Benue State at the iconic Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Square in the state capital.

