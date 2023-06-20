Samuel Ortom, the former governor of Benue State, has been released from the custody of the EFCC after several hours of being grill

The EFCC had earlier invited the former PDP governor for interrogation over his financial activities when he was in office

Ortom was accompanied to the anti-graft agency office by two of his former aide, Terver Akase and Abraham Kwanhgu

Makurdi, Benue - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, from its custody.

Earlier in the day, the former governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was invited by the anti-graft agency at about 10am on Tuesday, June 20, Daily Trust reported.

2 Aides accompanied the ex-PDP governor to EFCC office

The ex-governor drove into the zonal office of the commission in Alor Gordon Street in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, and was accompanied by two of his former aides.

The former aides in the company of the governor include Terver Akase, his ex-media aide and Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abraham Kwanhgu.

Ortom was grilled by the detective of the EFCC over the financial expenditure of Benue State when he was a governor.

Ortom hands over N187.7 billion debt to new APC government

He handed over N187.7 billion debt to the new administration, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During a brief handover ceremony held at the old banquet hall of Government House in Makurdi, Ortom disclosed that the handover notes were in three volumes and that they were a summary of his eight years of stay in office.

Ortom lost his senatorial bid in the February 25 presidential and national assembly election and subsequently lost the state to the then-opposition APC in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

