Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed that he is not scared of an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The pragmatic Ortom said he is open to accepting the invitation of the anti-graft agency if called upon for a probe

He also urged his cabinet members and other appointees not to fret about any invitation from the EFCC

Benue, Makurdi - The outgoing governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, said he is open to the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the close of his tenure on Monday, May 29.

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Ortom said he had nothing to hide and was ready to submit himself to the EFCC if need be.

Governor Ortom has urged his cabinet members to honour the EFCC invite if called upon. Photo Credit: Governor Samuel Ortom and EFCC

Source: Facebook

Governor Ortom made this known on Friday, May 26, at the State House in Makurdi during the valedictory session for his cabinet members and other top government officials.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Anytime you are invited by EFCC, don’t be afraid to go. As for me, I am not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them. I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state.

“If anyone accuses me of committing any crime let the person come and show me how it happened because I have nothing to fear and I have no skeleton in my cupboard.”

Governor Ortom used the opportunity to advise members of his cabinet and other appointees to be prepared for the EFCC if they come calling.

He also assured his cabinet that he would not be dissolving them as practised in many states noting that they would all remain in their position until his last days in office.

Governor Ortom said:

“By noon of May 29 when the new government takes over everyone will formally vacate their positions. So everyone should stay put till then.”

At the valedictory service, Governor Ortom expressed his gratitude to his cabinet and other appointees for their diligence in making his administration a success despite the state's numerous ordeals during his tenure.

Similarly, members of his cabinet and other appointees had earlier thanked the outgoing governor for allowing them to serve the state and be a contributory factor to the development of the state.

They pledged allegiance to support him and his family outside the government and other future endeavours.

May 29: Influential G5 Governor Speaks on Defecting to APC

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says he will not leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) anytime soon.

He confirmed that he supported an opposition during the presidential election but reiterated his loyalty to the PDP.

The pragmatic Ortom also noted that he would support the incoming administration in whatever capacity is required of him.

Source: Legit.ng