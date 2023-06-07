The former senator, Shehu Sani, has said President Bola Tinubu was discerning to have ditched a certain loyalist for Geoge Akume as secretary to the government of the federation

Sani said had Tinubu appointed the ‘Mr Over Sabi’ as SGF or chief of staff, he would have sown the seed of discord

The Kaduna politician claimed that the unnamed politician would have moved around as more important than President Tinubu and VP Kashim Shettima

FCT, Abuja - A former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, June 7, said President Bola Tinubu “dodged a poisonous knife” by bypassing a certain loyalist.

Sani, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, said President Tinubu was smart to have appointed George Akume and Femi Gbajabiamila as the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and chief of staff (CoS), respectively.

Senator Shehu Sani spoke after President Tinubu swore in George Akume as the new SGF on Wednesday, June 7. Photo credits: Journalist KC, Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

'Tinubu averted seed of discord', Sani

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that had the president chosen a certain “Mr Over Sabi”, a seed of discord would have been sown between the new Nigerian leader and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

Sani wrote:

“If Tinubu had appointed ‘Mr Over Sabi’ as SGF or Chief of Staff,he would have sown the seed of discord between the President and the Vice President,Speak and move around as more important than the two.

"Tinubu has dodged a poisonous knife.”

Akume makes promise to Nigerians

Source: Legit.ng