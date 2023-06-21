The alleged appointment by President Bola Tinubu of Kakeem Odumosu, a retired AIG, as substantial EFCC chairman, has been debunked

The former police commissioner in Lagos dismissed the information on Wednesday morning, adding that it must have emanated from mischief makers

Jubril Gawat, the former aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, quoted Odumosu in a statement on Wednesday morning

Ikeja, Lagos - The report that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hakeem Odumosu, the retired Assistance Inspector General (AIG) of the Police has been debunked by the ex-police boss.

Jubril Gawat, a former aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, debunked the report in a tweet on Wednesday, June 21, while quoting the former commissioner of Lagos State.

Hakeem Odumosu denies being appointed as EFCC chairman Photo Credit: Jubril Gawat

Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC appointment by President Tinubu

According to Gawat, the former police chief said the information was "untrue" and was spread by mischief makers and that it should totally be disregarded.

The tweet reads:

“Good Morning everyone, I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment”., I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally UNTRUE”

Gawat on Tuesday evening, June 21, responded to an inquiry tweet that the information has not been confirmed by authority and should not be regarded as authentic.

President Tinubu has not announced Hakeen Odumosu as EFCC chairman

Some media platforms, not legit.ng, on Tuesday, broke the news that President Tinubu has appointed the former commissioner of police in Lagos State as substantial chairman of the EFCC, awaiting the confirmation of the Senate in the coming days.

However, none of the reports quoted any authority as a source of the information.

Recall that President Tinubu suspended the former chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, over allegations of abuse of office.

See the tweet here:

