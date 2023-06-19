The two things that will determine the success or failure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration have been revealed

Arewa New Agenda (ANA) said how President Tinubu tackles corruption and insecurity will define his success as Nigerian President

Convener, Senator Ahmed Abubakar MoAllahyidi, charged President Tinubu to tackle the two menace headlong

A northern political group, Arewa New Agenda (ANA), has revealed the two things that will define the success or failure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the Convener of the group, Senator Ahmed Abubakar MoAllahyidi, in a statement, said President Tinubu must tackle and defeat the menace of corruption and insecurity if he must succeed as the president.

Northern group says President Tinubu will succeed if he defeats corruption, insecurity. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

MoAllahyidi urged President Tinubu to tackle insecurity and corruption headlong without compromise.

He noted that defeating the two major problems bedeviling the country will make Tinubu’s administration a huge success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“ANA had posited in one of its public comments that “Two things will define Tinubu’s Presidency as a success or failure: What he does to insecurity and what he does to corruption. Why? Because these maladies are the two burning issues in the country today which if not taken down will take down the country or perhaps better put, will burn down the nation”

“We shall dwell on these two by x-raying how the president has signaled his intention to tackle the twin menace of security and corruption; as this forms the bedrock of this press statement tagged “Taking the right steps in the right direction- the case of the appointments of Sen. George Akume, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and others.

“The excitement following the appointment of the special adviser on security is still revibrating around the country; there is a palpable feeling that we will get it right this time!"

Ministerial List: APC group tells President Tinubu not to appoint former northern governors, gives Reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an All Progressive Congress (APC) group, under the auspices of the Northern Progressives Union, has urged President Bola Tinubu not to appoint immediate former northerner governors as ministers in his cabinet.

NPU Coordinator, Mohammed Kiyawa, warned that the former Northerner governors won’t bring any meaningful development to his government.

“People who took loans never paid”: ASUU advises President Tinubu to convert student loan to grant

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, has urged President Bola Tinubu to convert the newly signed Students Loans Act to a grant for disadvantaged students in the country.

President Bola Tinubu had on Monday, June 12, signed into law the Students Loans Bill to provide interest-free loans to poor Nigerian students to study in tertiary institutions.

Source: Legit.ng