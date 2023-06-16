FCT, Aso Rock - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the presidential villa on Friday, June 16.

Dangote joined the list of dignitaries that have visited President Tinubu since his emergence on Monday, May 29.

Aliko Dangote posed for a photograph with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, May 16. Photo Credit: @DOlusegun

However, the essence of their meeting cannot be ascertained at present but there are indications that it might just be a courtesy visit or both men held conversations about possible collaboration to boost the economy of Nigeria.

The duo was seen together in a viral photo that surfaced on social media leaving netizens to react to their meeting.

